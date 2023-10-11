| Telangana Assembly Polls Hyderabad Cops Seize Rs 5 1 Cr Cash Other Articles In Last Three Days

Telangana Assembly polls: Hyderabad cops seize Rs 5.1 cr cash, other articles in last three days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police in last three days seized Rs. 5.1 crore cash and other articles during surprise checks conducted in the city in view of forthcoming elections.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner , CV Anand said the police has intensified its citywide enforcement efforts against illicit money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements.

Since Monday afternoon, the police seized Rs. 5.1 crore cash, 7 kg of gold, 11 kg of silver, 2 kg of ganja, 23 mobile phones and 110 litres of liquor during checkings.

“Local police, flying squad teams, Commissioner’s Task force and other wings are working round the clock. We request all citizens for their active participation and support by promptly reporting any instances of suspicious activities occurring in their respective localities,” Anand appealed.

