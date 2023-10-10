Hyderabad customs destroy narcotic drugs worth Rs 468 crores

11:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the fight against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances, the Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate on Tuesday undertook the destruction of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances weighing 216.69 kg.

According to an official release, the drugs were seized by Hyderabad Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad on various counts, which include Narcotic drug 27.9 kg heroin worth 195.37 crores, Mephedrone worth 272.55 crores and Ganja.

The above Narcotic Drugs were seized from passengers of Nigerian, Benionoise, Tanzanian, South African and Indian origin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad and other domestic places by the officers of DRI and Hyderabad Customs.

The said Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances valued at Rs 468.02 Crores were destroyed by way of incineration at the facility available at M/s. Hyderabad Waste Management Project located at Dundigal Village, Medchal Malkajgiri District, Telangana.

Apart from the above, a total of 40 lakhs smuggled cigarette sticks which were seized at RGI Airport by Hyderabad Customs from passengers arrived from various countries were also destroyed. These cigarettes do not carry the statutory health warning mandated by Govt. of India and are harmful.

Hyderabad Customs has always been at the forefront in protecting the economic boundaries of the country and is committed to fight against Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances and in the prevention of smuggling of contraband.

