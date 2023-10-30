Telangana Assembly Polls: Section 144 imposed near RO offices in Hyderabad

Section 144 (Power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) prohibits assembly of five or more persons in the said radius near filing centres

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming nominations for assembly elections, Section 144 of CrPC has been enforced in a 100-metre radius near the offices of the RO (returning officer) in the city. To this effect, the City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has issued orders, which will stay in force from 10 am to 6 pm between November 3 and November 15.

The date of election notification is November 3, the last day for the contesting candidate to file the nomination is November 10, and the withdrawal of candidature is November 15.

According to the police notification, the 15 nomination-filing centres for each of the Assembly constituencies are respective Tahsil offices of Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Yakuthpura, and Bahadurpura.

Office of the RO of Malakpet at Office of Dy. Commissioner, Malakpet, GHMC, Khairatabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Sanathnagar at Office of Deputy Commissioner, Begumpet, GHMC, Goshamahal at GHMC complex, Abid Road, Secunderabad at Zonal Commissioner office, Secunderabad, and Secunderabad cantonment at the office of the CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Cops have warned of legal action in case of violation of the section norms.

