Telangana athlete Nandini clinches bronze at Indian Grand Prix–3

Agasara Nandini bagged a bronze clocking 13.85 seconds in 100m hurdles event in Indian Grand Prix–3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: State athlete from Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Osmania University Agasara Nandini bagged a bronze clocking 13.85 seconds in 100m hurdles event in Indian Grand Prix–3 held in Bangalore on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji took the gold medal with a timing of 13.44 seconds while Sapna Kumari of Jharkhand took the third place with 13.85 seconds. Meanwhile in the 800m category, another State athlete Bhagyalaxmi won a bronze.

Also Read TSWREIS’s Ravikiran bags bronze medal at 21st National Para Athletics Championships