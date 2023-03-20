TSWREIS’s Ravikiran bags bronze medal at 21st National Para Athletics Championships

TSWREIS student Ravikiran bagged a bronze medal in javelin throw event at the 21st National Para Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:19 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Ravikiran

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Ravikiran bagged a bronze medal in javelin throw event at the 21st National Para Athletics Championships held in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday.

Competing in the F37 category, Ravikiran took the third place with 34.83M throw in the final round. Haney of Haryana rewrote the national record with a 56.43M throw that overtook Delhi athlete Boby’s previous record of 50.66M in 2022. Boby settled for silver with 47.51M.

Results: 1 Haney (56.43M), 2 Boby (47.51M), 3 Ravikiran (34.83M).