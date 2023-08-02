Telangana bags award for ‘State with highest number of Deceased Donors’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to receive accolades for launching innovative schemes in the health sector. On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHW) announced a special award for Telangana for being ‘State with highest number of Deceased Donors’.

According to the latest countrywide deceased organ donation data from National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), the State stood first in the country for conducting maximum number of deceased organ donors in 2022.

Telangana topped with 194 deceased organ donors followed by Tamil Nadu with 156 and Karnataka with 151 organ donors. Gujarat was at fourth place with 148 organ donors while Maharashtra was at fifth place with 105 deceased organ donors.

“It’s delightful news for Telangana to be recognized for all the hard work done in the field of health sector in the last few years. Telangana yet again stands as a role model to the nation. Be an organ donor and save lives,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said.

For the past 18 months or so, the State government had laid special emphasis to encourage government hospitals, especially Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and NIMS, to take-up brain dead declaration and high-end organ transplants.

The Health Minister also directed the government hospitals to make use of helicopter, in case of donor organ being available in districts and need to be flown-in to Hyderabad for transplantation.

The deceased organ donation and transplantation are expected to get a major boost in the coming months when the centralized transplant centre, which will enable specialists to conduct kidney, liver and heart transplants simultaneously, at Gandhi Hospital, is ready for occupation.

The ‘State with highest number of Deceased Donors’ award will be presented during a special function being organised by on the occasion of ‘Indian Organ Donation Day’ in New Delhi on August 3.

Top 5 Indian states: Number of living donor transplants-2022

Telangana: 194

Tamil Nadu: 156

Karnataka: 151

Gujarat 148

Maharashtra: 105.

( National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Statistics)