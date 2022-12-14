Telangana bags two Health awards in National Maternal Health workshop

Telangana has been adjudged as best performing state in Midwifery and emerged second in best performing states in High Risk Pregnancy Identification awards in the National Maternal Health workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Telangana has been adjudged as best performing state in Midwifery and emerged second in best performing states in High Risk Pregnancy Identification awards in the National Maternal Health workshop

Hyderabad: Telangana has been adjudged as best performing state in Midwifery and emerged second in best performing states in High Risk Pregnancy Identification awards in the National Maternal Health workshop, organised by Maternal Health division of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in New Delhi.

The two special awards praising Telangana’s initiatives aimed at improving Mother and Child Health in government hospitals were given away during the National-level maternal health workshop by union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar to Joint Director (Maternal Health) Telangana, Dr S Padmaja.

Also Read Harish holds teleconference with pregnant women in Siddipet, encourages institutional deliveries

Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the health department for the unique achievement and tweeted, “commendable efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao towards maternal health are recognised across the country again. Telangana receives special award for implementation of midwifery and second prize in high risk identification at National Maternal Health Workshop, Delhi.”