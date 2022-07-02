Telangana: Banned plastic item producers to be fined Rs 1 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: From Friday, as part of the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic, a penalty of Rs.1 lakh will be levied on producers of banned plastic items, while if caught for the second time the penalty will be Rs 2 lakh.

In addition to this, the license will be cancelled and banned material will be seized. A penalty of Rs.50,000 will also be levied for not printing the registration number of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on carry bags/sheets and films for the first offence. For stocking, usage, transportation and selling of banned plastic items, Rs 1 lakh is the penalty for the first offence, if caught for a second time the penalty is Rs 2 lakh with the cancellation of the license.

A penalty of Rs 500 will be levied if a person is caught carrying banned single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags less than 75 microns in thickness.

Banned Plastic items:

Ear buds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks

Ice-cream sticks

Polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration

Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives,straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.

Invitation cards, and cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron

Stirrers.