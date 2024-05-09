TSPCB invites short films on environmental management to raise awareness

Individuals from Telangana who are passionate about protecting the environment can participate in the video/film making on important achievements and developments in pollution control

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 04:32 PM

Individuals from Telangana who are passionate about protecting the environment can participate in the video/film making on important achievements and developments in pollution control

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has invited short videos or films on best environmental practices adopted and promoted by individuals, communities, NGOs, industry and businesses. The videos/films should be on environmental management for a brighter, cleaner, and healthier world. Videos can be made and shared on environment related topics to raise awareness and promote pollution control.

Individuals from Telangana who are passionate about protecting the environment can participate in the video/film making on important achievements and developments in pollution control, waste minimization, resource efficiency and cleaner production, a press release said.

Selected videos will be hosted on TSPCB’s YouTube channel and Rs.7,500 will be paid for each video as a reward. For further information, contact media coordinator 990817967 or senior project officer 9177303127.