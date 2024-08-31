Telangana: BC Commission urges govt to conduct caste census

Backward Classes Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao urged the government to conduct a caste census in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 07:06 PM

File Photo of TSCBC Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao urged the government to conduct a caste census in the State.

Krishnamohan Rao, whose tenure came to an end on Saturday, thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allowing him to complete his three years tenure. Expressing satisfaction over the work taken up by the Commission during his tenure, he said he was able to highlight the need to conduct caste census among the backward classes communities.

“Though my tenure is over, I am still ready to work for the cause of BCs. I am ready to accept any task given by the government,”he said.

Urging the government to provide reservation to BCs in the upcoming local bodies polls, Krishnamohan Rao said that he regretted that he could not submit the final report on BC reservation to the government as his tenure ended.