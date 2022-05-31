Telangana BC study circle provides free coaching for Group I exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Backward Classes Employability Skill Development & Training Centre formerly TS BC Study Circle is providing free coaching for the TSPSC Group-I and police constable recruitment exams.

The coaching for the Group-I will commence at City College, while training for the Police constable jobs is provided at TS BC Study Circle, Saidabad, Hyderabad from Wednesday. A total of 100 candidates for Group-I and 150 candidates for police constable jobs will be trained.

The Centre has invited applications from eligible candidates i.e., the applicants should have first class in under-graduation for Group-I coaching and intermediate first class for Police constable recruitment training. The applicants whose parental income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum are eligible to apply.

According to the Centre, for the Group-I coaching, a weightage of 10 per cent marks will be given to higher qualifications, 50 per cent for degree, 20 per cent for intermediate and 20 per cent for SSC marks. In the case for the Police constable coaching, 50 per cent weightage is given for intermediate, 40 per cent for SSC marks and 10 per cent for higher qualifications.

Interested candidates can submit their applications at TS BC Study Circle, Osmania University campus for Group-I coaching and TS BC Study Circle, Saidabad, for Police constable job training. Along with application, the applicants should submit attested copies of their educational qualifications, income and caste certificates. More details can be obtained by calling on the phone number 040-24071178 (for police constable job training) and 040-27077929 (for Group-I).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .