Telangana: BC Welfare Educational Society invites applications to fill vacant seats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) has invited applications for admissions to vacant seats in Class VI, VII, VIII, intermediate and degree colleges. Applications can be submitted on the website https://mjpabcwreis.cgg.gov.in/.

The last date for submission of applications for admissions to Class VI, VII and VIII is April 20 and for intermediate and degree admissions, it is April 16, MJPTBCWREIS Secretary Dr. Mallaiah Battu said on Thursday.

Hall tickets for the admission test scheduled for May 20 to fill up seats in Class VI, VII and VIII can be downloaded from May 2. An entrance exam for intermediate and degree admissions will be held on April 29 and hall tickets will be available for download from April 20.

For more details, contact 040 – 23328266, 23322377.

