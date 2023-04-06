TREI-RB issues nine notifications for 9,231 vacancies in different educational institutions

| Trei Rb Issues Nine Notifications For 9231 Vacancies In Different Educational Institutions

Online applications for notifications can be submitted on the Board’s website www.treirb.telangana.gov.in.

09:36 AM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Nine notifications for a staggering 9,231 vacancies in different residential educational institutions in the State were issued by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Wednesday.

The total notified posts include 4,020 Trained Graduate Teachers, 2,008 Junior Lecturers/Physical Directors/ Librarians in junior colleges, 1,276 Post Graduate Teachers, 868 Lecturers/Physical Directors/ Librarians in degree colleges and 434 Librarian in Schools.

The One Time Registration (OTR) will be available from April 12, said Dr. Mallaiah Battu, Executive Officer (Convenor),TREI-RB.

A detailed notification for vacancies of Lecturer/ Physical Director/Librarian in Degree Colleges and Junior Lecturer, Physical Director & Librarian in Junior Colleges will be made available on the website on April 17.

Likewise, detailed notification for vacancies of Post Graduate Teacher, Librarian and Physical Director in Schools, Art Teacher, Craft Teacher and Music Teacher, and Trained Graduate Teacher will be hosted on the website on April 24 and 28 respectively.