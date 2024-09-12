Telangana BC welfare residential schools host Robotics & Drones Tech Expo

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 07:59 PM

Bc Welfare Expo

Hyderabad: The Techaeroes Innovations, in collaboration with Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, hosted the Robotics & Drones Tech Expo here on Thursday.

The expo at BC welfare residential schools in Jubilee Hills and Nampally (Boys) provided students with a platform to showcase their innovative projects in robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence, highlighting the real-world applications and future potential of these emerging technologies.

The skill upgrade program, designed and implemented by Techaeroes Innovations, played a pivotal role in preparing students for the expo, which was inaugurated by Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary B Saidulu.

The program focused on Arduinos, drone technology, and C Programming.