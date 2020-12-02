Telangana BIE extends first-year admissions date till Dec 12

This is last chance and no further extension will be permitted after this, the Board said in a press release.

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), on Wednesday, extended the last date for admissions into first-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21, up to December 12.

The Board has asked all principals of the Government/Private Aided/Private Un-Aided/Co-Operative/TS Residential/TS Social Welfare Residential/TS Tribal Welfare Residential/TS Model Schools/BC Welfare/KGBVs/Incentive Junior colleges and Composite Degree colleges offering two-year intermediate courses to make first-year intermediate admissions till the extended date.

This is last chance and no further extension will be permitted after this, the Board said in a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .