Telangana BIE extends inter first year admissions

Parents and students have been informed to take admissions in the affiliated junior colleges. The list of affiliated junior colleges has been made available on the website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has extended the last date for intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2023-24 up to July 31.

With a late fee of Rs.500, the admissions are permitted between August 1 and 16.

The Board has asked the Government, Private aided and unaided, Co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Minority Welfare Residential Junior Colleges, Model Schools, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate courses to hold admissions till the deadline.

https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.