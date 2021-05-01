Telangana BIE likely to award practical marks based on records

This proposal of the Board comes as several junior college managements could not take practical classes for the students during the academic year 2020-21.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is planning to award practical marks based on the practical records submitted by intermediate second-year students without conducting practical examinations.

This proposal of the Board comes as several junior college managements could not take practical classes for the students during the academic year 2020-21 due to temporary closure of educational institutions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Board had proposed to hold the practical examinations from April 7 to 20. However, they were postponed and were proposed to be held after Intermediate Public Examinations in May.

“Several colleges have not conducted practical classes. So, this time, we are planning to award practical marks to students on basis of practical records submitted by intermediate students in a particular subject without practical exams. A proposal has been sent to the State government for a nod,” a Board official said.

Earlier, the State government has decided to promote all intermediate first-year students without exams and planned exams whenever the situation becomes possible at a future date. Likewise, all second-year intermediate students having backlogs in the first year were passed by giving minimum marks.

The intermediate public examinations for second-year students were scheduled to commence from May 1, but they were already postponed by the State government in view of the surge in the Covid cases. The Board had said a review would be held in the first week of June and future dates of exams would be announced at least 15 days before the commencement of the examinations.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Board has ruled out passing of the intermediate second-year students without holding the intermediate public examinations. There were reports stating that Board would pass all intermediate second-year students considering their intermediate first year marks.

“Given the pandemic situation, the intermediate public examinations will be delayed but they will be held. First-year intermediate marks of students cannot be taken as criteria for passing second-year students. So, without conducting the examinations second-year intermediate students will not be passed,” the senior official said.