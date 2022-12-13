Telangana BIE revises inter exam fee schedule

TS BIE on Tuesday revised the schedule for paying the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday revised the schedule for paying the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023.

With a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, the examination fee can be paid from December 14 to 17 and December 19 to 22 respectively. The examination fee can also be paid with a late fee of Rs.2,000 from December 24 to 28.

The first and second-year regular students and failed candidates (general and vocational) who wish to appear for the IPE can avail the opportunity and pay the examination fee at their respective junior colleges as per the revised schedule.

Meanwhile, the TS BIE has also extended the last date to apply for grant of attendance exemption to private candidates (without college study) to appear for the IPE, March 2023 with Arts/Humanities combinations up to December 23.

Private candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs.200 till the deadline.