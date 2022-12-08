Telangana BIE extends last date for exam fee payment

First Intermediate first and second year students who did not pay the examination fee have been advised to utilize the opportunity and remit the fee in their respective colleges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has extended the last date for paying fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2023 with a late fee of Rs.100, up to December 12.

First Intermediate first and second year students who did not pay the examination fee have been advised to utilize the opportunity and remit the fee in their respective colleges.

Also Read TSPSC releases notification for recruitment of 247 lecturer posts in Govt Polytechnics

The TS BIE has instructed all junior colleges to collect the examination fee from students up to December 12 and remit the same to the Board through the TS BIE’s website on or before December 13.