Telangana: BJP to file complaint against CEC

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:16 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Accusing the Election Commission of not being impartial and remaining a mute spectator, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said his party would lodge a complaint against the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) with the Election Commission for failing to act on their complaints .

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay alleged that though his party lodged several complaints with the CEC and even gave evidence of violation of Model Code of Conduct by the ruling TRS, he did not act and remained a mute spectator. “CEC has destroyed the entire election process. He just kept accepting the complaints, but did nothing to stop TRS from violating poll norms,”he observed.

He stated that the police too did not act on their complaint and completely supported the ruling party. “Though TRS leaders were distributing money and liquor, the police remained silent and lathicharged BJP workers for stopping outsiders from casting votes,”he alleged.

He stated that BJP would also lodge complaint against the Rachakonda Police Commissioner and Nalgonda Superintendent of police for not acting against TRS workers allegedly involved in poll violations .

Earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, Sanjay was taken into preventive custody while he was on his way to Munugode to join party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s protest against the alleged presence of outsiders in the constituency. Police stopped him at Abdullapurmet and took him into custody after he refused to go back to Hyderabad. He was later sent back to the BJP state office situated at Nampally.