Munugode: Police resort to lathi charge after BJP stages dharna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Thu - 3 November 22

Nalgonda: Even as polling progressed peacefully in most of the 298 polling stations in Munugode assembly constituency, there was mild tension at Marriguda after BJP supporters tried to create a ruckus and staged a dharna alleging that non-local TRS leaders were camping in the constituency.

The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitators.

Meanwhile, voting had to be stopped for half an hour at polling station no. 82 at Allamvedicheruvu of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal following a technical glitch in an EVM. Polling resumed after the glitch was rectified.