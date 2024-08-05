Telangana: BJP Tribal Morcha wants govt to stop excise raids in Thandas

A delegation led by morcha president Kalyan Naik submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition, urging the government to resolve all the issues pertaining to tribals in the excise and prohibition department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Tribal Morcha on Monday demanded the government to resolve the issues related to reservations to tribals in the Excise Department.

A delegation led by morcha president Kalyan Naik submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition, urging the government to resolve all the issues pertaining to tribals in the excise and prohibition department. He urged the government to provide 5 to 10 percent reservation for tribals in liquor outlet tenders and 10 percent reservation in promotions.

He urged the government to ban belt shops in tribal hamlets and withdraw illegal cases registered against tribals. “Excise raids should be stopped in Thandas and belt shops should be closed completely. All the liquor shops in the agency areas should be alloted to tribals,”he said.