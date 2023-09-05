Telangana: Blue Colts team rescues woman from canal in Jagtial

Mallial police rescued a woman who allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping into the canal near Mallial crossroads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Jagtial: Mallial police rescued a woman who allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping into the canal near Mallial crossroads on Tuesday.

A resident of Vemulakurthy of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Gangamma, who was suffering with health problems, is said to have jumped into the canal to end her life. Local people, who saw the woman jumping into the canal, alerted the police. A Blue Colts team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. She was shifted to hospital wherein she was undergoing treatment.

