Telangana: Two girl students attempt suicide in Nalgonda

Two girl students made an attempt to die by suicide after consuming pesticide in the municipal park at Ramnagar on the outskirts of Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Nalgonda: Two girl students on Tuesday made an attempt to die by suicide after consuming pesticide in the municipal park at Ramnagar on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

The students of Government Degree College for Women, Enugudula Manisha (20) from Ambanabole and Danthaboina Shivanai (20) from Nakkalapally, who were pursuing second year of B.Sc (BZC) were found unconscious in the municipal park by locals on Tuesday evening. A pesticide bottle was also found beside them.

According to the police, the two girls were staying in a private hostel in the town and going to college.

The two were shifted to the Government General hospital at Nalgonda, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The reason for the suicide attempt was yet to be ascertained.