Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen in Indian team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer from Nizamabad Nikhat Zareen will represent India in the 51kg category in the upcoming Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament, scheduled to be held from March 15 to 21.

Sports Authority of India released a list of boxers who would represent the country in the event. Mary Kom, who is also in the same category as Nikhat, has been rested for the tournament.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chief A Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated the boxer for her selection and hoped that she would win laurels for the country in the upcoming events.

