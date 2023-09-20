Telangana braces for rains as IMD predicts weather shift

As winds alter their course, conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for the occurrence of evening to midnight thunderstorms in these areas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:14 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the regions of North, East, and Central Telangana, forecasting the onset of rains starting from Wednesday.

As winds alter their course, conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for the occurrence of evening to midnight thunderstorms in these areas.

Residents of Telangana, especially those in the mentioned regions, are advised to prepare for potential thunderstorm activity that is expected to prevail over the coming days.

Hyderabad is also expected to experience an evening and night spell of rain on Wednesday. However, it is likely to be scattered in nature, rather than widespread.