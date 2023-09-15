Rains to continue till Oct 1st week in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana

South West monsoon expected to withdraw between October 6 and 12, says IMD-Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:29 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Before completely withdrawing, the South West monsoon is expected to lash Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana in the coming weeks of September.

While rainfall will be normal for the next few days, from September 21 onwards, monsoons are expected to pick up and remain active till the end of the month and even continue into the first week of October, the long-range rainfall forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, which was released on Friday, said.

Between September 22 and 28, according to IMD-H, the entire State will receive above normal rainfall. In fact, the rains are expected to continue well into the next month, till October 5 or 6.

The South West monsoon is expected to withdraw between October 6 and 12, with the IMD forecast suggesting that Telangana will receive very little rainfall during this period. The IMD’s forecast suggests the possibility of the formation of cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the latter part of week 1 (September 15 to 21). This cyclonic circulation is predicted to move west-northwestwards toward the North Bay of Bengal at the beginning of week 2 (September 22 to 28).

So far, out of 33 districts, two districts received large excess rainfall, nine received excess rainfall, 11 received normal rainfall, eight districts received deficient rainfall and three received large deficient rainfall during the recent past week. During this monsoon, Telangana is in normal category with actual rains of 765.2 mm against the normal of 643.4mm.

Currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest forecasts from the Multi-Model Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) and other global models suggest a likelihood of further intensification of these El Niño conditions, expected to continue into early next year. El Niño typically influences weather patterns worldwide, including the Indian monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued its forecast, predicting very light to light rains in Hyderabad over the next two days.