Telangana: Break darshan at Vemulawada shrine from Monday

Devotees will be allowed to break darshan from 10.15 am to 11.15 am in the morning and 4 pm to 5 pm in the evening. It was decided to charge Rs 300 per pilgrim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 07:23 PM

File photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Stage is set for the beginning of break darshan at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada. Temple authorities, who made all arrangements for the purpose, have decided to start it from the beginning of the auspicious Sravana masam on Monday.

In order to provide more facilities to devotees, the temple authorities had decided to introduce a break darshan system in the shrine. In this regard, temple authorities sent a proposal to the state Endowment department office. After getting approvals from the higher officials, temple authorities made arrangements for break darshan facility in the shrine.

It was in the wake of increasing numbers of devotees visiting the shrine every day that authorities decided to introduce break darshan and provide special darshan to pilgrims twice in a day.

Since the temple is considered as Dakshina Kashi and the presiding deity was known as the god of the poor, scores of devotees visit the shrine. Besides different parts of the state, pilgrims from adjacent states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh visit the shrine. Every day, about 20,000 to 30,000 pilgrims would have darshan of lord Shiva. The figure would be high on Monday, which is the auspicious day for the presiding deity.

Lakhs of devotees would visit the shrine during the three days of Maha Shivaratri jatara. Temple would also get a larger number of pilgrims before the biennial tribal fare Sammakka-Sarakka jatara.

In north Telangana, there is tradition to have a darshan of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy before visiting Sammakka-Sarakka jatara. Temple will also experience heavy rush on the occasion of festivals as well as in the month of Sravana Masam.