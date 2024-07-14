Telangana: BRS MP Vaddiraju denies reports that he would join BJP

Calling it totally baseless, he said that there was no truth in the reports that appeared in some news channels and print media that BRS Parliamentary party would be merging with the BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 12:09 AM

File photo of Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Saturday denied reports that appeared in a section of the media that he would be joining the BJP.

Such reports would have a bearing on the party and tarnish its image. He reiterated that the BRS parliamentary party would continue under the leadership of the BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.