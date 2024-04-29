Telangana: BRS to be single largest party in Lok Sabha polls, says survey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 05:51 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocker to the Congress and the BJP, the BRS is expected to emerge as the single largest party in Telangana in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. According to a latest survey conducted by Hindi news channel News 24, the BRS is likely to win eight MP seats in the State.

As per the survey, the BRS would secure 40 per cent of the vote share in the Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 13. During the recent Assembly elections, the BRS secured a vote share of 37.35 per cent. Similarly, the BJP was likely to win six MP seats with a vote share of 28 per cent. The BJP’s vote share was predicted to rise from 13.9 per cent in the Assembly elections.

The ruling Congress has been relegated to third position with just two MP seats and a vote share of 23 per cent. In the Assembly elections, the Congress secured a 39.4 per cent vote share and was expected to suffer a major setback within just five months after assuming power. About 16.4 per cent of vote share is suspected to have eroded for the Congress.

Interestingly, the Hindi news channel had predicted the defeat of the BRS and victory of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly election results.

Terming the latest survey as a rude awakening for ‘Bade Bhai’ Modi and ‘Chota Bhai’ Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said his party would emerge as the single largest party. “I appeal to all my party colleagues, let’s work hard to make the 8 seats to 13-14,” he added.

Bada Bhai Modi and Chota Bhai Revanth are in for a rude awakening in Telangana says News 24 latest survey@BRSparty will emerge as the single largest party it predicts I appeal to all my party colleagues; Let’s work hard to make the 8 seats to 13-14 Jai Telangana ✊ pic.twitter.com/bpFYsz7H5F — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 29, 2024