Watch: Three injured in family clash over pet dog in Hyderabad’s Madhura nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 10:43 AM

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured in a clash between two families over a pet dog at Rahmathnagar in Madhuranagar police station limits in the city.

According to the police, the issue started on Wednesday last when the family of one Madhu, were on their way to cast their vote through postal ballot when their pet dog husky reportedly attacked and had bitten a family member of Dhanunjay who stays in the same locality. Following a quarrel between them the police registered a case the same day.

The issue took an ugly turn on Tuesday evening, when Madhu’s brother Srinath was walking the dog husky in the neighbourhood. On spotting him, Dhanunjay along with a few others confronted and attacked Srinath with sticks. His mother Rajeshwari and sister Swapna, who tried to save him were also attacked and the dog was also beaten with the sticks.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the couple to hospital for treatment. The dog was sent to a veterinary hospital where it is undergoing treatment. A case is registered under Sections 147, 148,307 r/w 34 of IPC and Section 11(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.