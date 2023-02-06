Telangana Budget: New trust for Employee Health Scheme

The modalities relating to this Trust will be formulated shortly

Hyderabad: In the coming months, the State government will launch a trust on the lines of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, which will cater government employees, pensioners and journalists.

“On the request of employees and teachers, it has been decided to introduce new Employees Health Scheme (EHS) in the coming financial year. Employees Health Care Trust will be formed with the representatives from government, employees, teachers and retired employees. The modalities relating to this Trust will be formulated shortly,” Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday, in the budget speech said.

