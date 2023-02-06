Telangana Budget: Rs 12,161 crore allocated to Medical and Health Department

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has continued to lay special focus on healthcare and medical education in the annual Budget for 2023-34.

All the major government Health Departments received healthy allocations that will sustain the ongoing flagship projects and support the ongoing attempts at creating new medical infrastructure.

Some of the big ticket initiatives announced include extending KCR Nutritional Kits to all pregnant women across 33 districts, which will benefit 4 lakh pregnant women, establishing 100 more Basthi Dawakhanas for urban healthcare facilities across all towns in Telangana, launching para-medical courses and nursing colleges in teaching hospitals.

Overall, in the Budget for 2023-24, the government has proposed to allocate Rs 12,161 crore to the Medical and Health Department while last year it was Rs 11,237 crore.