Telangana Budget: Rs 22,260 crore proposed for Roads and Buildings Department

An amount of Rs.22,260 crore has been proposed for the Roads and Buildings Department for the 2023-24 fiscal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

An amount of Rs.22,260 crore has been proposed for the Roads and Buildings Department for the 2023-24 fiscal

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs.22,260 crore has been proposed for the Roads and Buildings Department for the 2023-24 fiscal. Apart from this, an amount of Rs.2,500 crore is proposed for maintenance and repair of roads by the Roads and Buildings Department.

After the formation of the State, construction of 1,875 KMs of double lane roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 2,727 crore, out of which construction of 1,684 kms of road has already been completed.

Out of the 717 bridges taken up for construction at a cost of Rs 3,134 crore, construction of 350 bridges has been completed.

The government has taken up construction of integrated district offices complexes in 29 districts at a cost of Rs 1,581 crore, out of these, 17 buildings have already inaugurated. The construction of 11 office complexes was in the final stage.

The seven-storied new Secretariat building, constructed with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet, has been almost completed and would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on February 17.

Close to the new Secretariat, the government is installing a 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at a cost of Rs 147 crore. The government is determined to complete all works by this March end.

For perpetuating the memory of all those who sacrificed their lives for the attainment of Statehood for Telangana, the government has constructed a Martyrs Memorial at a cost of Rs 178 crore.