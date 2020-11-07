Telangana: Butcher slashes throats of two daughters, held

Siddipet: An inebriated butcher slit the throats of his two daughters with a cleaver in his rented houise in Chittapur village of Siddipet district here on Saturday. The girls, both aged below 10 years, have been rushed to the Government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.
The butcher, Md. Mohammed resisted arrest and had even attacked a policeman with the cleaver inflicting a gash on the policeman’s hand. He was, however, overpowered and taken into custody. What prompted the heart-rending attack on two minor girls is not yet know, as police are questioning Mohammed.
Reports said Mohammed, aged around 40 years had migrated from Nanded to Mothey in Mirudoddi Mandal. He runs a meat shop in the village. He and his wife and daughters shifted to Chittapur village on Friday evening where they renated a house owned by Gunjedi Sailu. Earlier he was living in Mothey village.
ALarmed over the cries for help, villagers called in police and Mohammed was stated to have hidden himself in the house. A police constable who jumped over the compound wall and tried to apprehend him was attacked with a knife leading to injuries on his hand. More detais are awaited.
