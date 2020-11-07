Telangana: Butcher slashes throats of two daughters, held

Siddipet: A n inebriated butcher slit the throats of his two daughters with a cleaver in his rented houise in Chittapur village of Siddipet district here on Saturday. The girls , both aged below 10 years, have been rushed to the Government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The butcher, Md. Mohammed resisted arrest and had even attacked a policeman with the cleaver inflicting a gash on the policeman’s hand. He was, however, overpowered and taken into custody. What prompted the heart-rending attack on two minor girls is not yet know, as police are questioning Mohammed.

Reports said Mohamm e d , aged around 40 years had migrated from Nanded to Mothey in Mirudoddi Mandal . He runs a meat shop in the village. He and his wife and daughters shifted to Chittapur village on Friday evening where they renated a house owned by Gunjedi Sailu. Earlier he was living in Mothey village.