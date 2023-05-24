Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee seeks recommendations on Yasangi crop season advancement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee on agriculture on Wednesday sought suggestions and recommendations from scientists, experts, and other stakeholders on the proposed advancement of the Yasangi (Rabi) crop season to mitigate adverse impact of changing climatic conditions. They were instructed to conduct an in-depth study on the relevant issues and submit reports before the next meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee.

The Cabinet sub-committee held its first meeting with the stakeholders at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to examine various aspects of crop management during the Yasangi season. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy chaired the Cabinet sub-committee comprising Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar and A Indrakaran Reddy.

Though the agriculture sector witnessed significant progress due to farmer-friendly measures by the State government in the last nine years, the Yasangi crop has become a challenge for both the farmers as well as the State government. Due to unseasonal rains, paddy and other crops are suffering loss ahead of harvesting. To mitigate the losses, the Chief Minister has suggested for advancing the crop season and appointed the Cabinet sub-committee to examine the issue.

Accordingly, the Ministers discussed about crop management issues during Yasangi season, paddy varieties that provide high yield with less time and investment, alternate crops and other issues. They also deliberated on the erratic rains, losses incurred and also measures to be taken for the advancement of the crop season during the meeting.