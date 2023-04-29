| Land Regularisation In Telangana To Be Done In A Week

Land regularisation in Telangana to be done in a week

Published Date - 07:45 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee directed officials concerned to expedite the land regularisation process under GOMs 58 and 59 and complete the exercise in a week.

It also told them to make arrangements for the distribution of ownership certificates to the beneficiaries through Ministers and MLAs in their respective constituencies.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud attended the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting here on Friday. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Revenue Secretary Navin Mittal and other senior officials were also present.

The CCLA Sub-Committee was directed to prepare district-wise reports of the ownership certificates which were ready to be distributed to the beneficiaries. The officials were instructed to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get the ownership certificates and process the pending applications at the earliest.