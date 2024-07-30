Telangana Cabinet to finalise guidelines for issuing new ration cards on August 1

The government will finalise eligibility criteria based on land-holding and income sources of the eligible beneficiaries among others in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 10:49 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the State Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on August 1, will discuss and announce guidelines for issuing new ration cards. The government will finalise eligibility criteria based on land-holding and income sources of the eligible beneficiaries among others in this regard.

Replying to discussion on the State budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy also made it clear that subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 will be provided to all eligible individuals with an active LPG connection and white ration card. “So far, about 42.29 lakh families are benefiting under the Maha lakshmi scheme,” he said.

Also Read Telangana govt to invite fresh applications for new ration cards, Aarogyasri cards

To streamline the process, the State has approached the Centre to allow direct payments to oil companies, ensuring customers are charged only Rs 500. “The Centre has assured us that they will consider this proposal. Currently, we are reimbursing the amount to consumers within three days,” he added. He stated that eligible persons who are not covered under the scheme, can submit their applications at the Praja Palana Kendras in their respective villages.

The Minister also announced the State government’s decision to fine rice variety to all white ration card holders to prevent misuse of coarse rice. “We observed that nearly 50 per cent of the coarse variety rice is being diverted and misused. This measure is aimed at ensuring that the subsidised rice reaches the intended beneficiaries,” he stated.