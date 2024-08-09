Telangana camel shepherd traced in Saudi deserts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:01 PM

Rathod Namdev

Jeddah: A Telangana Shepherd, whose plight has been highlighted by former NRI Anil Eravathri, chairman of Telangana Mineral Development Corporation and former MLA of Balkonda assembly constituency, in a post on ‘X’, is traced in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Following Anil Eravathri post several people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attempted to reach the shepherd but found his mobile was switched off.

The Indian Embassy officials in Kuwait found out that he was recruited to work in Kuwait where he had worked for some time. However, employer deployed him in Saudi Arabia later to look after his camels in that country.

51-year-old Rathod Namdev from Ruvvi village of Mudhole Mandal in Nirmal district made a selfie video with camels in the background. Namdev said that he had been suffering from fever in the past few days. “I am unable to bear the severe heat. If I remain here, I will die. Please rescue me,” he had said.

Touched by his plight, Anil Eravathri in a post on ‘X’, urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Namdev return to Telangana owing to his deteriorating health. “Kindly rescue and repatriate him,” he said in the post, providing details of the worker.

Mr. Rathod Namdev, Passport No. P-3799588, Kuwait Civil ID No. 2730 1018 6631 He belongs to Ruvvi Village, Mudhole Mandal, Nirmal District, Telangana State. He stranded in the desert of Kuwait and explained the precarious circumstances in a video. He was sent to Kuwait by a Delhi… pic.twitter.com/7UA1C2uPo8 — Anil Eravathri (@Eanil_INC) August 8, 2024