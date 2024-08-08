Watch: Telangana man stuck in camel farm in Kuwait, pleads for help

In the video clip, Rathod Namdev belonging to Ruvvi village in Mudhole mandal narrated the ordeal he was facing as a herder of camels in Kuwait

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:42 PM

Rathod Namdev, migrant laborer from Nirmal district

Nirmal: A migrant laborer from Nirmal district, who was forced to work as a herder of camels in Kuwait, has shared a video of him requesting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Mudhole MLA Ramarao Patil to come to his rescue.

In the video clip, Rathod Namdev belonging to Ruvvi village in Mudhole mandal narrated the ordeal he was facing as a herder of camels in Kuwait. He said he was subjected to harassment by his employer and said he was unable to bear unfavorable climatic conditions anymore.

Stating that he was suffering from fever, Namdev appealed to both Revanth Reddy and Patil to help him return to India.

Namdev had migrated to Kuwait with the help of an agent who promised him to provide a job of a domestic help in the Gulf country, but he ended up as a camel herder.

Patil said he take the issue to the notice of union minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and try to repatriate Namdev at the earliest.