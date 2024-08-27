Telangana: Candidates appearing for DSC under sports quota asked to submit competition certificates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Tuesday asked candidates who appeared for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 under sports quota to upload sport competition certificates via the link https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/ between August 28 and September 2.

For posts of school assistant and equivalent cadres, candidates have been asked to upload international or multinational competition certificates in form-I. As for the secondary grade teacher and equivalent cadre posts, national level competition certificates should be uploaded in form-II. A total of 100 posts are under the sports quota.