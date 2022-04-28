Telangana: CCE directs GDCs to hold physical classes during summer vacation

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) has directed all the Government Degree Colleges in the State to hold physical classes during the summer vacation in May/June.

The move by the CCE comes as a few universities have declared summer holidays and decided to conduct online classes during the vacation.

“Since last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the academic year has been delayed in all universities across the State. Keeping in view the interest of students, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education has decided to continue the academic year in all the Government Degree Colleges, even though the affiliating universities have declared summer vacation during May/June 2022,” read a circular issued by the CCE on Wednesday.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff should attend to their regular duties as usual until further instructions, the CCE said and directed the principals to ensure physical classes were conducted to students without any loss of instructions.