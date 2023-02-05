Telangana Chief Justice visits Nandimedaram pump house

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the Nandimedaram pump house constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was a wonderful structure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan touring in Nandimedaram pump house near Nandimedaram, Dharmaram mandal on Sunday.

Peddapalli: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday said the Nandimedaram pump house constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was a wonderful structure.

The Chief Justice, who visited Nandimedaram to inaugurate the Junior Civil Judge court, also visited the pump house along with other High Court judges, where Irrigation Engineer-In-Chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu explained the specialties of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project as well as the pump house.

The Chief Justice said he felt he had come to another world after touring the pump house. He appreciated the State government and engineers for the structure.

High Court Judges Naveen Rao, Administrative Judge NV Sravan Kumar, District Judge M Nagaraju, Collector Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and others accompanied him.