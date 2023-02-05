Jagga Reddy heaps praise on Telangana govt’s welfare schemes for women

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy complimented the Telangana government for implementing different welfare programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy complimented the Telangana government for implementing different welfare programmes and said women were getting benefitted immensely through KCR Kits and Kalyana Lakshmi programmes.

“They are good welfare programmes for women and we should appreciate good work,” Jagga Reddy said. He wanted the State government to take a decision on conducting cancer and heart operations for the poor.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the Congress MLA said by criticizing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, a few people would be happy but if issues were raised and they were addressed, it would benefit people at large.

He also appreciated the State government for renovation of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadagirigutta and suggested that Metro rail should be extended to the temple for the convenience of devotees.

On the current political situation in the State, the Congress MLA said irrespective of the political gimmicks played by the saffron party, it would not come to power in Telangana.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi conducted Bharat Jodo Yatra to promote national integration and expose BJP failures. “Unlike, BJP which promoted Adanis and Ambanis, Congress made an economist Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister,” Jagga Reddy said.