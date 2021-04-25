Telangana: Chief Minister clears appointment of healthcare officials on a war footing

As per the Orders, 144 Doctors, 527 Nurses, 84 Lab Technicians, and in all 755 posts were sanctioned by the Chief Minister

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday took a key decision to appoint adequate staff in 114 hospitals in Telangana on a war-footing in view of the unexpected surge in Covid-19 cases in the State.

The decision is to ensure quality and proper medical care to the people. The Chief Minister issued orders to this effect. As per the Orders, 144 doctors, 527 nurses, 84 laboratory technicians, totaling 755 posts, were sanctioned by the Chief Minister. This exercise will result in a financial burden of Rs 9.02 crore on the State exchequer.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the District Collectors to organize a special recruitment drive on account of the prevailing emergency situation, conduct interviews, and finish the appointment process in five days.

The State government accorded permission to engage 449 health personnel including 78 on contract basis and 371 on outsourced basis to work in various institutions across the State for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The order said the services will be for a period of three months or till the actual need ceases.

Among the new appointments will be assistant professors (anesthesia – 32), (general medicine – 25), (pulmonary medicine – 21), staff nurse 527, lab technicians 84, civil assistant surgeons (anesthesia – 27), (general medicine – 17), (pulmonary medicines – 6).

The government also accorded permission for filling contractual services through district selection committees head by respective district collectors through walk in interviews, and to fill outsources services through already empanelled agencies.

