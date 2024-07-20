Telangana: Nurses protest over general transfers

Hyderabad: General transfers in the state health department have continued to create unrest and resentment among health care workers from every cadre in teaching and non-teaching hospitals across Telangana. Senior faculty in district teaching hospitals, doctors, ANMs, Anganwadi workers and even nurses who were deployed during the Covid pandemic in government hospitals, appear to be unhappy over the way the transfers are being implemented.

On Friday evening, government nurses from different teaching and non-teaching hospitals of Telangana, who were attending counselling at the Office of Directorate of Public Health, Koti, protested over the way the general transfers were being taken-up.

“We have submitted our options in the application and were called for counselling. However, when several of us reached the counselling centres, they (authorities) had already issued transfer orders in our names without even conducting counselling. What is the point of this entire exercise?,” several nurses questioned authorities at the DME office in Koti.

Meanwhile, former Health Minister and senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao supported the cause of health care workers. “It’s not just ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, even government staff nurses are unhappy over the way the general transfers are underway. It is sheer mismanagement on the part of the Congress Government. It is very clear that there are many loopholes in the way the general transfers are being taken-up in the health department. As a result, for the past two-days, nurses have been protesting. The State government must immediately respond and bring-in some transparency over the way the transfers are being taken-up,” Harish Rao on social media platform X, said.