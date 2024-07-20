Telangana: CISF jawan dies after gun misfires at BDL-Bhanur

P Venkateshwarlu was on night duty with a few other jawans when the incident happened.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:20 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a CISF jawan working at BDL-Bhanur unit P Venkateshwarlu (39) died on the spot as the gun he was holding misfired and the bullet pierced through his head late on Friday night.

Venkateshwarlu was on night duty with a few other jawans when the incident happened. He was reportedly holding the gun under his chin when it misfired and pierced through his head, leaving other jawans in shock.

The body was shifted for postmortem. BDL Bhanur police have registered a case. A probe is on.