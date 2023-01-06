| Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation To Install Solar Systems In All Its Warehouses

Telangana: Civil Supplies Corporation to install solar systems in all its warehouses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Solar systems would be installed in 26 Civil Supplies Corporation warehouses.

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh said as part of promoting green energy the Corporation has decided to install solar systems in all its warehouses in the State.

Sardar Ravinder Singh, who held a meeting with TSREDCO Managing Director Neelam Janaiah and President of Telangana Solar Association Ashok Kumar Goud on Friday, stated that in the first phase solar systems would be installed in 26 Civil Supplies Corporation warehouses.

He said the corporation was also planning to set up EV charging points in the petrol stations being run by it. He said officials have been directed to take steps to implement the programme.