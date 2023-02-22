Telangana: Class 10 student raped in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:42 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 10th standard student was raped allegedly by a former student of her school in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district.

According to the police, the victim is a student of a school located in Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district. On February 13, the teenager along with 88 other students had visited Hyderabad as part of school excursion and returned Vikarabad past midnight.

As it was around 3 am, the school headmaster called up the parents over phone and asked them to pick up their children. Many of the parents came to school and took their children home while a few did not take the phone call resulting in a few students remaining at the school.

While the headmaster, a few teachers and students were waiting at the school, a former student of the school, Raghupathi (22), came there. At the request of the headmaster, he took a few girls in his car to drop them at their houses.

“After dropping four girls, Raghupathi took the victim who was alone in the car to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her. Later, he threatened her and dropped near his residence,” an official of Vikarabad police said.

The girl went home and did not inform about it to anyone. However, a few days later she shared the ordeal with her family members who approached the police and made a complaint. The police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act and are investigating. Raghupathi was taken into custody.