Thief dies after brawl with temple watchman in Hyderabad

According to the police, Gaddam Raju reportedly came to a temple at Kushiaguda around midnight on Tuesday and attempted to steal the money from hundi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:25 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A thief who tried to steal money from a temple hundi died when he was hit with a stick by the temple watchman.

On noticing it, the temple watchman got alerted and tried to catch him. However Raju pelted stones on the watchman and to save himself the latter hit Raju with a stick.

Raju collapsed in the temple premises and died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is booked.